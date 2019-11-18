Kevin Hart 'rebuilding' himself after car crash, sweats it out in gym

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is fast recovering from a surgery he underwent following his car crash in September.

Hart recently put out a whole-body workout clip of him sweating it out in a gym.

In the post, the 40-year-old shared plans to attain "new levels of greatness".

"Rebuilding people.... I'm not trying to get back to where I was...I'm trying to reach new levels of greatness....not for you guys tho...I'm trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF," the 'Jumanji' star wrote alongside the clip.

Moreover, he wishes to "inspire and motivate" people to challenge themselves to be great.

The actor added that each one of has a greatness within and continued, "I can't wait to show ME the new levels that we are about to reach!!!! A positive mindset & positive outlook on life are all you need.......you just have to look for it. It's a lifestyle."



Hart is recovering from a car accident with him in the passenger seat and his friend and producer Jared Black in the driver's.

Both Hart and Black were left with "major back injuries," TMZ reported at the time.

On the work front, the actor is awaiting the release of 'Jumanji: the Next Level' which stars Dwayne Johnson and Karen Gillan among others. The flick will open in theatres on December 13. (ANI)