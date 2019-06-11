Kevin Hart sued by woman for assault and battery after his security guard allegedly injured her

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American comedian Kevin Hart is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims that she was injured by a member of his security team.

Suing harts, Carmen Marrero alleged that one of his security guards, who she referred to as John Doe, caused her "to fall and sustain serious personal injuries" while Hart was being escorted out of a building in New York City in January, People quoted the documents obtained by The Blast.

Marrero has accused the guard of assault and battery alleging that she was "seriously and permanently injured" from the incident. She is seeking unspecified damages.

According to people, the incident is believed to have taken place around the same time Hart pulled out of Oscars last year in December on account of his homophobic tweets from the past. (ANI)

