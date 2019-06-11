Kevin Hart poses at the premiere for "The Secret Life of Pets 2"
Kevin Hart poses at the premiere for "The Secret Life of Pets 2"

Kevin Hart sued by woman for assault and battery after his security guard allegedly injured her

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): American comedian Kevin Hart is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims that she was injured by a member of his security team.
Suing harts, Carmen Marrero alleged that one of his security guards, who she referred to as John Doe, caused her "to fall and sustain serious personal injuries" while Hart was being escorted out of a building in New York City in January, People quoted the documents obtained by The Blast.
Marrero has accused the guard of assault and battery alleging that she was "seriously and permanently injured" from the incident. She is seeking unspecified damages.
According to people, the incident is believed to have taken place around the same time Hart pulled out of Oscars last year in December on account of his homophobic tweets from the past. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:39 IST

Joseph Baena congratulates half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): Katherine Schwarzenegger's half brother Joseph Baena, who grabbed attention after he was spotted at the gym during his half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding, now has something sweet to say for his sibling.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:23 IST

Here's what Javed Akhtar has to say on Kathua rape case verdict

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case was pronounced on Monday, sentencing three of the accused to life imprisonment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:56 IST

Sophie Turner reveals a big secret post her marriage with Joe Jonas

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): It seems that Sophie Turner before secretly tying the knot with Joe Jonas, had a soft corner in her heart for Matthew Perry and wanted to go on a date with the star.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 11:06 IST

Selena Gomez deletes the last photo of Justin Bieber from her...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Selena Gomez deleted the last photo of Justin Bieber from her Instagram. The picture was a birthday shout out to Bieber and was posted last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:54 IST

Robin Givens denies having affair with Brad Pitt

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Putting all the rumours to rest, Robin Givens denied having an affair with Brad Pitt.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:49 IST

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari having great time in Miami

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): American singer Britney Spears jetted off to Miami with Sam Asghari and it seems the duo is having a great time holidaying together.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:47 IST

Daniel Craig to resume shooting soon

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): It seems that the James Bond star Daniel Craig is ready for action as he was spotted outside JFK International Airport in New York City on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:53 IST

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk's relationship "changed" during 'A...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were unable to pull their relationship back together after they drifted apart during the filming of 'A Star Is Born'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:28 IST

'Marvel's Avengers' video game teaser out!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Marvel Games has finally teased its upcoming action-adventure video game 'Marvel's Avengers'. It comes with a cinematic storyline combined with single-player and co-operative gameplay.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:44 IST

Kim Kardashian shares adorable picture of son Psalm West

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Kim Kardashian surprised her fans with a close-up shot of her newborn son Psalm West.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:29 IST

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account hacked

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): The Twitter account of veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was hacked late on Monday night allegedly by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim Turkish Cyber Army.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:01 IST

Prince Philip turns 98, Royal family celebrates

New Delhi (India), June 10 (ANI): Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip turned 98 on Monday and members of the royal family took to social media to pay him tribute.

Read More
iocl