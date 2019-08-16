Kevin Hart to star, produce 'Night Wolf'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American comedian-actor Kevin Hart is all set to star in the superhero comedy film 'Nigh Wolf'.

Apart from featuring in the film, he will also produce via his HartBeat Productions, reported Variety.

The film will follow Hart's character, who meets his future in-laws for the first time only to discover that his father-in-law is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf.

Hart said that he "instantly fell in love" with the pitch from 'Detective Pikachu' screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit and hopped on board for the upcoming project, which STXFilms acquired.

Earlier this year, STX Entertainment announced a partnership with HartBeat Productions to produce two comedy projects featuring Hart.

'Night Wolf' is the third project that Hart is developing with the studio after the previously announced films 'Black Friday' and an untitled romantic comedy.

In January, Hart starred in the STX-distributed film 'The Upside', which grossed more than USD 100 million.

Hart also recently lent his voice for 'The Secret Life of Pets 2' and will next be seen in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' in December. He is currently shooting for 'Fatherhood', which is set to release in 2020. (ANI)

