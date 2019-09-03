Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart undergoes surgery after suffering major injuries in car crash

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): American comedian and actor Kevin Hart successfully underwent surgery following a late-night car crash that left him with "major back injuries."
A source told People that the actor is now in recovery after surgery which dealt with his back injuries.
The comedian is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days as he recovers, according to TMZ.
The 40-year-old star was left injured when his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California on Sunday morning. The actor was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 am on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol shared.
The car crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart with "major back injuries," TMZ reported on Sunday.
A third occupant, Black's fiance Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed. Hart left the scene and headed to his home nearby, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
Photos of the accident which were obtained by TMZ show that the blue car's roof was completely crushed by the impact of the crash, with the rest of the vehicle appearing as a mangled wreck with a totally shattered windshield.
Authorities told Entertainment Tonight that Black was "determined not to be under the influence of alcohol."
Hart bought himself the Barracuda in July as a birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he'd nicknamed it "Menace."
The 'Night School' actor's famous friends have been sending him well wishes since news of the accident broke, including close friend and frequent co-star Dwayne Johnson. The actor posted a still of the two shooting for the new 'Jumanji' movie series together with a sweet caption.
"Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong," Johnson wrote.
"I am praying for my friend @KevinHart4real. Please join me," actor Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted.
Many other celebrities sent uplifting messages to Hart, including his fellow comedians like Arsenio Hall, Gabriel Iglesias, Jeff Ross, and Ron Funches.
On the work front, Hart is set to appear in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' later this year, and he will also feature in 2020 drama film, 'Fatherhood.' (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:03 IST

Cara Delevingne feels she's a better person when she's 'in love'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Supermodel Cara Delevingne feels that she is a better person when she's "in love" and is happy sharing her life with someone special.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:54 IST

Taylor Swift has the 'biggest smile' after Demi Lovato praises...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Seems like singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who recently reconciled with fellow singer Katy Perry after a long-time feud, is in the spirit to mend some old relationships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter are 'very happy together'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who recently parted ways from her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, has found new love in Kaitlynn Carter!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:31 IST

Nashville school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): In a surprising move, a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee, banned the 'Harry Potter' series, claiming the risk of "conjuring evil spirits."

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:03 IST

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's 'full-on diet'

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): No matter how flawless, fit and larger than life they may seem, celebrities love binging on their favourite food just like the rest of us, and that's what makes them relatable.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:57 IST

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley spotted spending quality time together

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Shortly after rumours of actor-comedian Pete Davidson dating 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' fame Margaret Qualley surfaced, the two were seen getting cozy and spending some quality time together in Venice, Italy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:00 IST

And now, get ready to relive your favourite moments from 'Koffee...

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan', which concluded its sixth season in February, is coming back to TV already!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:31 IST

Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home

New Delhi (India), Sep 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come with a number of environmental issues and risks as thousands of people immerse the idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic paints that do not dissolve in water properly and end up polluting and choking the already dying water bodie

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:27 IST

Bachchans, Vidya Balan, Sachin Tendulkar arrive at Antilia for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The Ambanis on Monday hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home Antilia, which saw several members from the film fraternity.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Harshvardhan Kapoor shows love for sisters Sonam, Rhea with tattoos

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): Harshvardhan Kapoor opted for the best way to express his affection for sisters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:08 IST

Bollywood celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing

New Delhi (India), Sept 2 (ANI): A number of Bollywood celebrities put their best step forward to celebrate the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:56 IST

Here's how John Singleton's friends are honouring the late filmmaker

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 2 (ANI): Several friends of American film director John Singleton have joined hands to judge a short film contest created to honour the late filmmaker.

Read More
iocl