Actor-comedian Kevin Hart
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart's car lacked key safety features: experts

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart's car was missing important safety features that could have averted many of the injuries he suffered in the car accident earlier this week.
Hart was riding in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that did not have a five-point harness and a roll cage, TMZ quoted experts. The features are critically important for cars especially Hart's which also have a 720 horsepower engine.
Hart is on the road to recovery after suffering major back injuries. His long-time friend and actor Tiffany Haddish gave an update about the comedian's health at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party, reported People.
"He's okay. He's doing fine. As far as I know, from the last I heard, he's fine," Haddish told Entertainment Tonight.
The 39-year-old actor added, "He's already walking. He's good," noting that Hart's "back gonna hurt".
The 40-year-old star was left injured when his vintage car veered off the road in California on Sunday morning. The actor was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 am on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol shared.
The car crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart with "major back injuries", TMZ reported on Sunday. A third occupant, Black's fiance Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed. Hart left the scene and headed to his home nearby, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
On the work front, Hart is set to appear in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' later this year, and he will also feature in 2020 drama film, 'Fatherhood'.(ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Dev Patel accidentally elbowed Tilda Swinton during 'David...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor Dev Patel accidentally elbowed his co-star Tilda Swinton while shooting their new movie 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:15 IST

Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro engaged to Joakim Noah

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend and basketball player Joakim Noah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:10 IST

Shah Rukh Khan refutes reports claiming signing of films

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Refuting media reports doing rounds "behind his back" that he has signed some movies, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday said that he is not aware as to when he "surreptitiously" signed so many films.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:49 IST

PM Modi hails celebrities' encouraging messages for ISRO

New Delhi (India), Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked Bollywood celebrities who stood by and lauded Indian Space Research Organisation's efforts after the space agency's Moon Mission Chandrayan-2 failed to make a soft landing on the Lunar surface.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:03 IST

Post Malone remembers Mac Miller, calls him 'genuine human being'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): American rapper Post Malone recently released his third album 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and couldn't help but recall one fellow rapper who he has looked up to throughout his career, who is none other than Mac Miller.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:27 IST

Oscars: Nepal selects 'Bulbul' for International Feature Film category

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Nepal has selected 'Bulbul' as its entry for the Oscars' International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:01 IST

Kristen Stewart feels Robert Pattinson is the 'only guy' who...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Even years after their break up, actor Kristen Stewart has no hard feelings for her ex Robert Pattinson and feels that he is the "only guy" who could play the role of Batman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:30 IST

'Joker' wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker' took home the Golden Lion Award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, from a jury headed by Argentine auteur Lucrecia Martel.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:00 IST

Tiffany Haddish reveals Kevin Hart is 'already walking' after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery after a car crash on Sunday that left him with major back injuries for which he also underwent surgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:16 IST

Here's how Joe Jonas showed admiration for Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Joe Jonas chose a very interesting choice of outfit while attending the U.S. Open with brother Nick Jonas.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:39 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals one of her movie scenes made Nick Jonas...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently revealed that she moved her husband Nick Jonas to tears shortly before they tied the knot last year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:22 IST

Selena Gomez fangirls over Taylor Swift's 'Lover'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez is Taylor Swift's biggest cheerleader and her latest Instagram post is proof.

Read More
iocl