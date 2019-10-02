Filmmaker Kevin Smith, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Filmmaker Kevin Smith, Picture courtesy: Instagram

Kevin Smith announces 'Clerks III' with original stars

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:00 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Kevin Smith announced that he is making 'Clerks III' with the stars from the original.
Smith took to Instagram and revealed that he had talked about making a movie with 'Clerks' and 'Clerks II' star Jeff Anderson on Saturday, who plays the sharp-tongued Randal Graves in the franchise.
"It'll be a movie that concludes a saga," Smith wrote.
"It'll be a movie about how you're never too old to completely change your life. It'll be a movie about how a decades-spanning friendship finally confronts the future. It'll be a movie that brings us back to the beginning -- a return to the cradle of civilization in the great state of New Jersey. It'll be a movie that stars Jeff and Brian O'Halloran, with me and [Jason Mewes] in supporting roles. And it'll be a movie called Clerks III! To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return. And we're all gonna return to the scene of the crime! This won't be the old script we almost made a few years back: this is a completely new screenplay that I just started writing last night!" his post read.

The original 'Clerks' that released in 1994 was Smith's directorial debut and starred O'Halloran, Anderson, Smith, and Mewes. While 2006's 'Clerks II' featured the same quartet as well as Rosario Dawson and Ben Affleck, among others.
Smith's upcoming film, 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' is set to hit theatres on October 15. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:05 IST

'I feel afraid for my country': Selena Gomez on immigration crisis in US

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Pop star Selena Gomez finds the current immigration crisis in the United States of America utterly upsetting.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:34 IST

B'town celebs pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, several celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:05 IST

Here's how Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara started dating

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Just like any of us celebrities also get missed signals when it comes to love, take Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara for example.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 10:02 IST

Angelina Jolie was 'just so comfortable' in her meme-making...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' actress Angelina Jolie who flaunted her toned legs in a black Versace gown at the 2012 Oscars opened up about the now-iconic fashion moment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 09:56 IST

Michael B. Jordan adds one more feather to his cap!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor-producer Michael B. Jordan is proving that there is hardly anything that he can't do.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 09:01 IST

Kris Jenner spills the real reason for her family's unbeatable bond

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Hollywood's famous momager, Kris Jenner recently opened up about the secrets of her close-knit family while emphasizing over the bond she shares with her children.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 08:25 IST

Viola Davis to be honoured with lifetime achievement award at...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actress Viola Davis is set to be honoured with a lifetime achievement award at this year's Rome Film Festival scheduled to run between October 17 to October 27.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 08:10 IST

Prince Harry takes legal action against British press for...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Prince Harry is taking a stand for his lady love Meghan Markle against the media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:40 IST

Steve Carell-starrer 'Space Force' goes on floors

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): American actor Steve Carell is reporting for duty in the upcoming Netflix series 'Space Force'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on dating rumours with Fai Khadra

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Fai Khadra recently accompanied supermodel Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's second wedding, but there are no wedding bells ringing for Fai and Kendall!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:11 IST

Michelle Pfeiffer opens up about struggles, fears during early career

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): American actor Michelle Pfeiffer has had her fair share of ups and downs and recently admitted that she once struggled to gain confidence as a young star in the industry.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:22 IST

Adele, Skepta spark romance rumours

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Rumour has it that singer-songwriter Adele has a new man in her life!

Read More
iocl