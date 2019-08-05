Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith says 'Snyder Cut' exists!

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:47 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): The mythical 'Snyder Cut', a version of 'Justice League' which consists of unfinished footage and basic VFX has been compiled from an assembly cut by director Zack Snyder. It's a legend, a lost film that the DC fans can't wait to see.
Looks like writer-director Kevin Smith is adding fuel to the fire by confirming the existence of the 'Snyder Cut'. Fans have long surmised that there is a director's cut of the widely criticised 'Justice League', which was finished by director Joss Whedon after Snyder departed during production, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Smith said that he believes the mythical version actually exists. Speaking on CinemaBlend's 'ReelBlend' podcast, Smith said Snyder's vision likely exists as raw footage, as opposed to the "finished movie."
"There is a Snyder cut. For sure. That's not a mythical beast. It exists. Now, it's not a finished movie by any stretch of the imagination," Smith said.
"The 'Snyder Cut' that, again I haven't seen, but the one I've heard everyone speak of was never a finished film. It was a movie that people in production could watch and fill in the blanks. It was certainly not meant for mass consumption," Smith added.
The 49-year-old director added that from what he has heard, much of the unseen version includes green screen as the visual effects were never finished.
Smith also that said the studio is not ready to air Snyder's footage because it assumes viewers wouldn't be able to make sense of it.
"No studio has said this to me, but I would assume that they're like, 'We can't show people this. Yes, there is a Snyder Cut, but no audience would be able to look at this and see what the director's intent was'," Smith said.
"But I think the audience now, particularly the audience that would consume the Snyder Cut and discuss it at great length, can watch a workprint. They can watch a work-in-progress and fill in the blanks in their heads," he added.
In 2017, Snyder revealed that he had to step away from directing 'Justice League' following his daughter's death.
Whedon was then brought in to step into Snyder's shoes for reshoots and tweaks. The Warner Bros. flick opened to discouraging reviews and reportedly caused a loss of about USD 60 million to the studio, as it was one of the most expensive films ever made.
Many people felt that the film made too many promises and a roster of talented stars like Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill were to be wasted in a film mired by production hurdles and studio nonsense.
DC fans, including actor Jason Momoa, have long waited to see Snyder's original vision.
DC, meanwhile, continues to roll along. Director Todd Phillips has a 'Joker' movie coming to the big screens in October, and the ongoing DC film universe expands next year with the addition of 'Birds of Prey', the return of 'Wonder Woman', and more future films in the pipeline. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 18:28 IST

Kajol receives sweet birthday wishes from B-town!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): As DDLJ actor, Kajol turned 45 on Monday, a few of her Bollywood friends showered all their love upon the birthday girl on her special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:36 IST

First-weekend report: 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starrer 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', which opened to a mixed response, performed remarkably well at the box office during its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:16 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' new song: Parineeti, Sidharth work magic in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 05 (ANI): After dropping a melancholic number 'Ki Honda Pyaar', makers of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' dropped another track 'Khwabfaroshi' on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 17:09 IST

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith get marriage license

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Looks like actors Joshua Jackson and Jodie-Turner Smith are taking their relationship to the next level.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 16:22 IST

Twitterati praise abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): After the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution on Monday, Twitterati expressed a wide range of reactions on social media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 15:09 IST

Andy Cohen makes his son Benjamin Allen's birthday special with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American television and talk show host Andy Cohen shared an adorable picture with his son Benjamin Allen on Sunday while celebrating his birthday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:28 IST

Mixed response from B-Town to scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Bollywood is divided over the BJP-government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:05 IST

'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' teaser: Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba set...

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): The teaser of Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba starrer 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' has finally released today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:02 IST

This is how Riteish wished his 'Baiko' Genelia on her birthday!

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Genelia D'Souza who ringed in her 32nd birthday on Monday, received beautiful wishes from husband Riteish Deshmukh who prayed to have a wife like her even in his next life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:55 IST

A$AP Rocky attends Kanye West's Sunday service after release from jail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky who returned to the US on Saturday after yearlong detention in Sweden jail, is celebrating his release with Kanye West.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:30 IST

This is how Ajay Devgn showered love on wife Kajol's birthday

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Kajol who turned 45 on Monday received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on her special day.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 11:29 IST

Kim Kardashian calls Met Gala more 'nerve-wracking' experience...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 5 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she was more nervous about making an appearance at Met Gala 2019 than she was during her wedding with Kanye West.

Read More
iocl