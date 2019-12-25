Kevin Spacey back in spotlight after cryptic video message on Christmas Eve

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 25 (ANI): The controversial Hollywood figure Kevin Spacey, who has faced allegations of sexual assaults over the past few years, came out with a mysterious and cryptic YouTube video on Christmas Eve, reported Fox News.

The 60-year-old gave a short speech crouching beside the fireplace in the character of Frank Underwood from the show 'House of Cards'.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?," Spacey said in the video.

"it's been a pretty good year, and I'm grateful to have my health back. And in light of that, I've made some changes in my life and I'd like to invite you to join me. As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for... more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you're thinking. Can he be serious? I'm dead serious. And it's not that hard, trust me," he added.

Concluding his message, he said, "the next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack -- but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness".

This isn't the first time Spacey has posted mysterious videos similar to this.

On last year's Christmas, his video showed up on the internet in which he seemed to indirectly defend himself from sexual assault charges made against him.

In another video, he was seen reading out a poem at the National Roman Museum in Rome bout a beaten up boxer who was pushed to the sidelines despite his successful past. (ANI)

