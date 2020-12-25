Kevin Spacey calls for suicide prevention in Christmas video

Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): After sharing bizarre Christmas wishes for two years in a row, Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey on Thursday (local time) called for suicide prevention in the latest YouTube video.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute video that was titled '1-800 XMAS' came with a Christmas-themed message for the fans of the 61-year-old actor.

Spacey was seen talking about how more people have reached out to him this year and how he has been offering support to them.

"Listen, a lot of people have reached out to me this past year and have shared their own struggles. My ability to be there for them has really only been possible because of my own difficulties," Fox News quoted Spacey as saying.

"While it's been a privilege to offer support, I have to say, frankly, it's also been beyond my abilities, and it's bigger than me because, heartbreakingly, so many have talked about things having gotten so bad for them, that they've contemplated taking their own lives," he added.



According to Fox News, the "difficulties" that the actor was referring to included him being virtually blacklisted from Hollywood after several people accusing him of sexual misconduct.

In his video on Thursday, he said that people's struggles have prompted him "to take an entirely different approach this year," reported Fox News.

Spacey went on to state that his goal now is to acknowledge the pain of those who have been suffering from thoughts of suicide.

"If you're standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you're suffering, if you need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you're struggling with your identity," he said.

"If your back's up against the wall or if you feel that there is no path for you -- whatever your situation -- I promise you there is a path, and that at this time, during this holiday and beyond -- even if you don't feel it -- there are people out there who understand and who can help because you are not alone," he added.

The star then ended the video by wishing the viewers a "Merry Christmas" and also extended support to all those suffering as he said, "It gets better. It does get better. Happy holidays, everyone."

The video concludes with a card displaying suicide prevention hotline numbers. (ANI)

