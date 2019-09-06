Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey performs 'La Bamba', 'Twist and Shout' with street band in Spain

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:20 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 6 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey, who has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men, was briefly spotted on the streets of Spain singing and playing guitar along with a street band.
The outing came two months after his sexual assault criminal case was dropped in Massachusetts. The Oscar-winning actor was seen in Seville recently singing along to 'La Bamba' and The Beatles' 'Twist and Shout' along with a lively group of men, reported People.
In a series of videos which went viral on Instagram, the veteran can be seen holding a guitar that he appears to have borrowed from the band and plays along as people in the street can be seen singing with him.
The actor, wearing a long-sleeve button-down, eventually hands the guitar back to the performers.
Members of the street band, Tuna de Derecho de Sevilla, told Spanish newspaper ABC that they had been singing at Plaza Nueva for quite some time when they spotted Spacey sitting at a restaurant, and that he soon joined them.
Band member Miguel Segura Caballero told People they were at the bar to sing for a pre-wedding party.
"I walked over to him and explained why we were there and asked if we could take a quick photo with him. He said 'Yes, of course,'" Caballero said, noting that Spacey was with some friends at the bar.
"To begin with everybody was looking at him, but after a while everything became normal," Caballero added.
Spacey has largely stayed away from the public eye since he was first accused of sexual misconduct by a couple of young male actors in late 2017.
A sexual assault criminal case against the veteran actor was dropped in July due to the unavailability of the complaining witness.
Former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh claimed in November 2017 that Spacey had groped her then 18-year-old son at a bar in Nantucket in 2016, and charges were filed in December 2018. In January, Spacey had pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.
In police reports obtained by People, Unruh's son told the authorities that he was "texting and snapchatting" when Spacey repeatedly touched his genitals over three minutes while they were together at the bar, where the accuser worked as a busboy.
He also said that he approached Spacey that night, wanting to get clicked with the star, and proceeded to drink heavily with the actor, after lying about his age by saying he was a 23-year-old college student, before the alleged assault took place, according to the police reports. He eventually rushed when Spacey went to the bathroom.
The day the news of his charges broke, the actor appeared to refer to the accusations and maintain his innocence in a video in which he got into character as House of Cards' Frank Underwood.
"Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all," Spacey said in the video.
"They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn't that be easy if it was all so simple? Only you and I both know it's never that simple, not in politics and not in life," he added at that time.
He said, "I can promise you this: If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do."
The accuser's civil lawsuit against the actor was also dropped in July. The reason for the dismissal was not provided by the client's lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, or in the court filing.
Meanwhile, the actor has also been questioned by London's Metropolitan Police about six separate allegations of sexual assault dating back to 1996. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:12 IST

