Kevin Spacey (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Kevin Spacey reads out poem about dispirited boxer at Rome Museum

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 10:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American actor-producer Kevin Spacey in his first public appearance after being accused of sexual misconduct, read out a poem about a worn-out and lonely boxer, at a museum in Rome, Italy.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-time Oscar winner star stood next to a bronze statue of a downtrodden fighter at the National Roman Museum while reciting Italian poet Gabriele Tinti's 'The Boxer.'
The actor read in English the poem, which is about a fighter who is left bleeding at ringside and cast aside despite previous acclaims.
In an email to The Hollywood Reporter, Tinti clarified that the poem was "in no way" inspired by Spacey's situation, but rather, the sculpture of the Boxer at the museum.
"I chose Kevin Spacey because he is the best actor in the world," said Tinti, when asked about the reading.
Elaborating in a statement, the poet said that he contacted the actor and presented the project to him.
"He immediately appreciated the courage and special nature of my proposal. The idea of giving voice to ancient statuary, or giving new life to the finds, the fragments, that which remains of our past, struck a note with his sensitivity and deep love of art."
"His generosity and willingness to ensure that the reading took place made all the rest easy. He contributed a greater intensity of participation than I expected, proof of the great artist he is. Indeed, there is no doubt that he is one of the greatest actors alive," poet Tinti said.
"It was an honour for me that he agreed to read my lines; having managed to entrust them precisely to him and thus be able to hear them resound in his voice was a real privilege."
The event, which was open to the public allowed tourists and guests to meet Spacey.
"Everyone wanted to hug him," said Tinti in his email to THR. "I've done this kind of event many times but never have I seen a warmer crowd."
Prosecutors in Massachusetts last month dropped a case in which Spacey was accused of assaulting a young man at a bar in 2016.
However, the star still remains under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct in London and Los Angeles. (ANI)

