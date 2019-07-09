Kevin spacey sexual assault case: Man who accused actor of groping him refuses to testify

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): The man who accused Kevin Spacey of harassing him in 2016 refused to testify on Monday (local time) after being questioned about text messages the defense claims were deleted.

This comes after former 'House of Cards' star's defense attorneys claimed that they require the accuser's phone in order to recover text messages for they would bolster Spacey's case.

In text messages obtained by the prosecution, the accuser told his girlfriend, "Spacey grabbed my d--k like 8 times."

However, the accuser first denied deleting any chats and said, "I have no knowledge of any deletions of messages on my phone."

But when police asked him about the discontinuity in the messages, he refused to answer, according to Page Six.

His mother who also testified admitted that she 'deleted a few things' from his phone and said, "I thought those text messages were incredibly important to the case. Kevin Spacey putting his hands in his pants," said accuser's mother.

Meanwhile, Spacey's attorney asked for the case to be dismissed the same day.

"This entire case is completely compromised. This case needs to be dismissed and I believe it should be dismissed today," said Alan Jackson, Spacey's attorney.

"It may well be dismissed for the reasons given. But it's not gonna be today. We will see what happens," the judge said.

The judge has set another date for the case hearing to July 31 and also encouraged the actor's team to file fresh motions. (ANI)

