Kevin Spacey to return to big screen in film about accused paedophile

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): American actor Kevin Spacey, who has kept a low profile since he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men, is making a comeback on the big screen- in a film about a wrongly accused paedophile, according to Page Six.

Spacey has largely stayed away from the public eye since he was first accused of sexual misconduct by a couple of young male actors in late 2017. Hence, after facing dozens of accusations the actor is gearing up to co-star with Vanessa Redgrave, playing a detective in a movie helmed by her husband, Italian director Franco Nero, Page Six has learnt.

In the movie, Spacey will play the character of 'L'uomo che disegno Dio' or 'The Man who drew God', who will investigate accusations of pedophilia against a blind artist, as per the reports obtained by Page Six.



Former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh claimed in November 2017 that Spacey had groped her then 18-year-old son at a bar in Nantucket in 2016, and charges were filed in December 2018. In January, Spacey had pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Anthony Rapp publicly accused Spacey of making sexual advances on Rapp back in the 1980s, when the 'Star Trek: Discovery' actor was just 14. Other accusers quickly followed. Spacey has denied the allegations.

Ex-husband of Princess Martha Louise of Norway, Ari Behn, also accused Spacey in 2007 of taming him under a table. On Christmas Day Behn committed suicide, Page Six reported.

Meanwhile, the actor has also been questioned by London's Metropolitan Police about six separate allegations of sexual assault dating back to 1996. (ANI)

