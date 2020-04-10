Khloe Kardashian in for surprise after suspecting Corey Gamble is cheating on mom Kris Jenner

Washington D.C.[USA], April 10 (ANI): American Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian became suspicious of her mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend after he was spotted with another woman on Thursday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'

According to People Magazine, Kardashian's friend Malika Haqq told her after getting a phone call from a friend. "Someone just saw Corey Gamble at the [Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel] with a redhead. They rode the elevator together to the 14th floor."

The 35-year-old star sprung into action and decided she has no choice but to go to the hotel to confront Gamble.

Khloe and Malika who are determined to find out the truth, admit they never expected Gamble to cheat on Jenner.

Haqq said, "I think what's shocking for me, I look at Corey and Kris and I'm like, they're in a great spot. I feel like your mom is so happy now."

Kris and Corey began dating in the fall of 2014, just a year after Kris and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner announced their split after more than 20 years of marriage.

The 'Good American' founder said in a confession, "If this is true, I would be really sad for my mom, but I think everyone should know what's happening sooner than later."

When they get to the hotel, they head straight to Gamble's room, clearly catching him off-guard.

Kardashian said, as she tried to push past Gamble into the room, "We had a meeting down here we wanted to say hi."

Gamble, reluctantly letting them in said, "This ain't the time. Ya'll don't want to be filming."

Only to discover that the mystery woman is her mom Kris Jenner who is seen wearing a red wig and lingerie.

In shock, Kardashian replies to her mom, "I actually am so grossed out. I don't want to know what you're doing. Ew!" (ANI)

