Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend close friend Malika's baby shower

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 9 (ANI): American media personalities Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian attended close friend Malika Haqq's bear-themed Baby Shower.

According to People magazine, Malika who is an American actor and also one of Khloe's best friend is expecting her first child, a baby boy in the coming month.

Yesterday, Khloe, Kylie with their momager Kris went to the celebration.

The baby shower was decked out in teddy bears and bear-like colours including bear ears for guests, a five-tiered bear cake, moss bear statues as well as a brown and white balloon archway.

During the event, Malika who was completely surprised also gave an emotional speech and couldn't control her tears while thanking everybody who was present.

Haqq also disclosed the identity of her baby's father as she said, "Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me... I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy."

Best friend Khloe even documented the baby shower showing off the lavish decorations and food selections at the party.





Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner also shared a few moments from the day on her social media.





"The most beautiful baby shower for the most beautiful pregnant woman inside & out!," read the caption of the post shared on her Instagram.

Daughter Kylie uploaded a picture of her mom and wrote 'mama bear' on the same.



Kris Jenner sported a white and gold long sleeve dress with tall cream boots and bear ears. (ANI)

