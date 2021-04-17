Khloe Kardashian marks return of 'sister gang' with stunning picture

Washington [US], April 17 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian on Saturday treated fans to a stunning glimpse of a reunion with her 'girl gang' - featuring sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took to Instagram and posted a picture that sees the Kardashian and Jenner sisters having a gala time.



In the photo, Kim looks drop-dead gorgeous as she sported a brown thigh-length figure-hugging dress and paired it up with a pair of tanned high heel boots. She also carried a tiny snake print purse that complimented her dress. Kim is seen posing for the lens as she seated on a couch with sisters Kourtney who is seen sticking her finger on Khloe's lips as she sits on her sister's lap, hugging her close.

On the 'SKIMS' founder's left is the Jenner sister's - Kylie and Kendall. Kylie is seen sporting a revealing black designer dress, as she sits cross-legged and posed with her hands on her luscious locks while supermodel Kendall hugs her sister. Kendall looks stunning as she donned tanned leather pants, snake printed boots and donned a brown tube top.

Taking to the caption, the 36-year-old 'Good American' founder wrote, "Sister gang back and in full effect."



The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 6.5 lakh likes within 34 minutes of being posted.

Fans and celebrity followers couldn't help but adore the gorgeous beauties in the comments section.

One Instagram user wrote: "Kim queen of my life."

Another chimed in writing, "My girls!!!!"

Kim also posted the same picture from the reunion and wrote an adorable caption. She wrote, " 4 EVA EVA."



(ANI)

