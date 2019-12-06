Khloe Kardashian moves on after Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

Washington D.C [USA], Dec 6 (ANI): American media personality and model Khloe Kardashian has no ill feelings toward Canadian professional basketball player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods following their cheating scandal earlier this year.

The 35-year-old star, Kardashian spoke out on the status of her relationship with both Thompson and Woods, on her Instagram Stories after she was criticized for her friendly treatment toward the NBA baller on Sunday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.' After the episode, a number of fans also slammed the reality star for not appearing to show Woods the same amount of kindness, reported People magazine.

Kardashian began to speak about the chapter, "I'm seeing a lot of commentary about last week's episode." As much as I hate speaking on all of this because I'm sure everybody is over it, as am I, but I'm frustrated that people try to create something that's not really there."

She continued, "I don't hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I'm allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don't. Personally, I don't want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."

The star also said that she wishes for people to be "kinder and sympathetic" and that everyone makes "mistakes."

She concluded her message by explaining that she's spent a lot of time this past year "working on me from the inside out."

Kardashian added, "I crave peace and happiness in this year and forever after."

The star followed up with an additional message, sharing that her post about forgiveness is not just meant for Thompson, but also Woods.

Kardashian also told the reason behind posting her previous post. "Because I'm seeing a lot of back-and-forth with people asking 'why don't I keep that same energy with Jordyn?" she said.

"That message is for Jordyn. It's for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason, people want to assume that I'm talking only about Tristan."

"This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me," Kardashian continued to add that she has moved on, found forgiveness and wished only happiness and joy.

Kardashian's messages on forgiveness come after she seemingly struck a nerve with fans after she revealed mix feelings for Thompson after he surprised her with several lavish gifts for her 35 birthday on Sunday's episode.

Ahead of her birthday, Kardashian admitted on the episode that Thompson had expressed his desire to get back together. (The former couple split earlier this year after he kissed family friend Woods.)

The reality star who was clearly confused on receiving the gift as she received a diamond necklace, struggled with whether she should keep the necklace.

In an interview she confessed, there is still "nothing romantic" going on between her and Thompson.

Khloe allegedly first cheated on Thompson, just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered, and it's been over for good since he kissed her longtime family friend Woods in February. She has since said she's forgiven him, partly for the sake of their daughter. (ANI)

