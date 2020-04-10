Khloe Kardashian plans to freeze her eggs

Washington D.C.[USA], April 10 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian opened up about wanting to stay single as she embarks on her egg freezing journey on Thursday's episode of 'Keeping up With the Kardashians.'

According to Us Weekly, the 35-year-old 'Good American' founder was apprehensive at first, insisting she wasn't ready to start the process of freezing her eggs, even as mom Kris Jenner insisted. "I have friends that are like, 'I want to hook you up with someone.' I just don't care. I'm focused on myself and True [Thompson]. and that's just what I do," Khloe tells her mom. "Who knows, maybe I'll never date again."

Kris also encouraged Khloe to get back out there and start dating, in addition to the reproductive pressure. But Khloe stood ger ground.

During her interview, she explained that she didn't understand why being single was a bad thing and said, "If I wanted to date, I would date. I want to invest my energy in my daughter in my self-healing and I think that should be really empowering and it should be more rewarded rather than frowned upon ... I'm actually f**king fantastic and I think everyone needs to jump on this bandwagon."

However, her tune changed in a backyard lunch conversation with her longtime friend Malika Haqq. She backpedalled on her remarks about never dating again after Tristan Thompson, and Khloe clarified by saying, "I said I'm never gonna date again but that's like me saying I never want to drink again when I'm hungover."

And she admitted that she wasn't sure she wanted another kid, to which Mallika said, "I think you do." The 'Revenge Body' star was also reminded by Malika that star that she's always loved having a large family. "While you're in the unsure phase, why don't you just freeze your eggs?" she asked.

Kris was thrilled when Khloe announced she was freezing her eggs to get her mom off her back. The Momager then teased her daughter about getting "embryos" made using sperm from Tristan.

Khloe who was focused on moving forward from her 2019 breakup following Tristan's public cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods, couldn't help but roll her eyes. She responded, "I'm not there yet." (ANI)

