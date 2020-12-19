Khloe Kardashian showcases her toned midriff in recent post

Washington [India], December 19 (ANI): Setting the social media on fire, American star Khloe Kardashian, on Saturday is seen setting fitness goals for her fans with a new alluring picture.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her flaunting her flat belly and toned abdominal.

Khloe is seen dressed in an all-black outfit, which constituted of biker shorts, a loose pullover sweater and an off white colour beanie cap, as she poses in a backyard.





She complimented the post with a short and simple caption with a brown heart emoticon.

After a few minutes of posting the picture, the fans of the star started gushing over her and started appreciating her in the comments section. Fellow celebrities including six lakh fans liked the post, which sees one like from the Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey too. (ANI)

