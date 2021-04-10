Khloe Kardashian 'strong and happy' after sharing body image struggle

Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian who recently opened up about her body image struggles post an unedited photo leak on social media, is now "strong and happy."

According to Page Six, a source close to the 36-year-old star said, "There's been an outpouring of support from friends, family and business partners. It's truly been amazing - everyone applauding her for opening up about her struggles that they all know have been weighing on her for many years."

"It was a huge release for her to be able to speak her truth finally and she is feeling strong and happy," added the source.



The Kardashians went into overdrive when the bikini photo was accidentally shared, and the family threatened legal action over it.

Khloe said in a subsequent video, "as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point -- and then shares it to the world, you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared, regardless of who you are."

Page Six has been told that Khloe wants to put the ordeal behind her, and is focused on planning a special birthday for her daughter, True, who turns three on Monday.

"She won't be doing a big party due to COVID, but she wants to make the day as special as possible. [True] will be with her cousins. Khloe is planning a slime station, tie-dye station, cookie and cake decorating. There will be a moon bounce and a kids-themed lunch with True's favourite foods," the source said. (ANI)

