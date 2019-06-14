Kid Cudi joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 14 (ANI): American rapper Scott Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi, is the latest addition to the cast of multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'.

Cudi joined the previously announced cast including Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, and Brigette Lundy-Paine, reported Variety.

The rapper has a significant role, though the details are being kept under wraps.

Cudi's previous feature credits include 'Need for Speed', 'Entourage', and 'Drunk Parents'.

The prequels of the movie, 1989's 'Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure' and 1991's 'Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey' featured Reeves as lead Ted 'Theodore' Logan. He is all set to reprise the role in the forthcoming installment. Winter will also reprise his role as Bill S Preston.

Dean Parisot will direct the upcoming film from a script by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Scott Kroopf will produce with Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce. Steven Soderbergh will serve as the executive producer alongside R. Scott Reid, Scott Fischer, John Ryan Jr., and John Santilli.

The film is scheduled to release on August 21, 2020. (ANI)

