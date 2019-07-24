Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman
Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman

'Kill Bill: Vol. 3'? Quentin Tarantino says he talked to Uma Thurman about possible sequel

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has time and again said that he will make just one more film after the release of the upcoming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', but is his final project a 'Kill Bill' sequel?
The 56-year-old director spoke about the possibility of a 'Kill Bill: Vol. 3' with actor star Uma Thurman, who starred in the previous installments of the film, on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, reported People.
"Me and Uma have been actually talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth," Tarantino said.
"I'm not sure if I'm going to do it, but I have thought about it a little further," he added.
The director continued, "And if any of my movies would be taken -- me and Uma were literally talking about it last week -- so if any of my movies were going to spring from one of my other movies, it would be the third Kill Bill."
On being asked if there was a character he thought about most often, Tarantino said, "I think the four that would qualify the most would be the Bride, Bill, Landa, and Aldo," referring to Thurman, David Carridine, Christoph Waltz and Brad Pitt's characters, respectively.
"I wondered about what happens to the Bride, you know 10 years later, 15 years later, what happens to her daughter," he said.
"With Bill -- none of these I've worked out scenarios for -- but the whole Bill origin story has always entranced me with the idea of these three godfathers: Esteban Vihaio, the Mexican pimp; Hattori Hanzo and Pai Mei. And how he had to go through all three of those to become this diabolical Bill," he added.
Tarantino has been vocal about retiring from filmmaking after helming 10 movies. Earlier this month, he mentioned a 'Star Trek' film could be a contender, adding, "It might happen."
On being asked what's next for Tarantino after he has retired from filmmaking? The director said he has his eye on writing.
"I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative. I just think I've given all I have to give to movies," Tarantino told GQ Australia earlier this month, as cited by People.
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Tarantino's ninth film, revolves around actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt ), both of whom struggle to find a place in the industry as the '60s' end. The film follows them as they make their way through a changing film industry, and fight to reclaim their fame.
Apart from DiCaprio, Pitt, the film also stars Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell. It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.
Perry, who will be last seen on the silver screen as Scott Lancer, a fictitious character in 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', passed away at the age of 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke.
The film is slated to hit the theatres in India on August 15, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:38 IST

Kevin Jonas gets sweet congratulatory message from daughters...

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Kevin Jonas received a special congratulatory note from her daughters after the brother gang including Nick and Joe Jonas received nominations for this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:23 IST

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse's relationship felt "super heavy"...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actors Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may have parted ways, but they are trying to keep things as professional as possible on the sets of the American drama series 'Riverdale'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:14 IST

Aishwarya Rai joins Madame Tussauds family in Sydney

Sydney [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Bollywood diva and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai will now have the "Lights, Camera, Bollywood" experience at Madame Tussauds in Sydney as she joined the family on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 19:09 IST

Prince Harry dances with conservationist Jane Goodall

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry shook a leg with fellow conservationist Jane Goodall, while greeting her at the Windsor Castle.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:59 IST

Aparna Sen on lynching cases: 'Secular fabric of country being ruined'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Aparna Sen, one of the 49 signatories of an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting incidents of lynchings in the name of religion on Wednesday alleged that the "secular fabric of our country is being ruined."

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:44 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra is spreading awareness via fashion...

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Given the popularity of social media and the staggering number of followers celebrities have, it makes even more sense to utilise the platform to spread awareness on important social issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Abhishek, Ranbir, Arjun all set for football match on Vijay Diwas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): A special football match between Cine stars XI team including Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor versus players from the local army and navy units who will represent the Army-Navy Stars XI will be held to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans angry over couple's birthday...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to disapprove of the couple's birthday wish for nephew Prince George, who turned 6 recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:05 IST

Taylor Swift releases new song 'The Archer'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift went live on Instagram on Tuesday to announce her new song "The Archer".

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:04 IST

Shocked by Hyde's Nude Photo scandal: Kim Kardashian

Washington (USA), July 24 (ANI): Model and actress Kim Kardashian expressed shock on the allegations made against her long-time photographer Marcus Hyde for bribing models to provide him their nude images.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:01 IST

Margot Robbie reveals she feels "personal connection" to Sharon Tate

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actor Margot Robbie took great pride in upholding the legacy of the late American actor Sharon Tate while filming the upcoming movie 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:56 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott aren't "rushing into marriage"

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): No strings attached! makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are focusing on the present and not rushing into marriage anytime soon.

Read More
iocl