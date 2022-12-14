'Killer Vacation': Jason Momoa and John Cena join hands for upcoming rowdy-action comedy

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): Gear up everyone, as our muscle-bound heroes are joining hands for this new project! Yes, you read it right... Jason Momoa and John Cena are all in to star in the rowdy new action comedy 'Killer Vacation.'

As per a report by Variety, a US-based news outlet, Warner Bros. has recruited the musclebound actors for the feature project, plot details for which are currently under wraps.

The two were looking to take their on-screen chemistry to another movie when they met on the set of the upcoming Fast and the Furious franchise finales, according to the sources of Variety.



According to Variety, people who were familiar with the project compared it to entertaining, exciting adventures like 'True Lies.' Mark and Brian Gunn wrote the 'Killer' script, and John Rickard and Peter Safran will be in charge of making the movie. Prior to Safran taking over at WB's DC Films Unit with James Gunn, the film was packaged and put up within the studio.

Given that he has played Aquaman in multiple movies, Momoa is undoubtedly a crucial part of DC. In 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' he will play the King of Atlantis once more. Momoa recently appeared in 'Dune,' another film from Warner Bros. Safran worked as a producer on 'Aquaman.'

Cena appeared in 'The Suicide Squad' and its HBO Max offshoot, 'Peacemaker'. Gunn created the character for Cena and later came up with the idea for the spinoff, and Safran and Gunn were deeply involved with everything Peacemaker. The upcoming American action-comedy 'Freelance,' which is helmed by "Taken's" Pierre Morel, will include Cena as the movie's star. His Hulu original 'Vacation Friends' was such a pandemic-era smash that the follow-up, 'Honeymoon Friends,' is currently in production.


