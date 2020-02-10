Kim, Kanye walk-in style for Vanity Fair Post-Oscars Party

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West entered the 2020 Vanity Fair Post-Oscars Party night in style.

As the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards came to a close on Sunday, the couple pulled out all the stops for the after-party circuit, reported E!News.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram to unveil her look for the night.



Kim captioned the series of pictures: "Date Night Oscars 2020."

Kim wore an extravagant creme-coloured Oyster gown from Alexander McQueen's archival collection.

The TV star even mentioned in her Instagram stories that she literally had to lay down in the car, as she cannot sit up because there was a chance that her dress might just rip or pop.

On the other hand, Kanye opted for a navy leather blazer paired up with leather pants and suede boots. (ANI)

