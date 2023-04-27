Kim Kardashian admits she'd give up reality TV to be a 'full time' lawyer

Los Angeles [US], April 27 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian does not mind quitting showbiz for being a lawyer "full-time".

Kim recently got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit, People reported.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full time," she answered, when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the spotlight.

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much," she shared, adding, "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloe [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

While not yet an official lawyer, The Kardashians star shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in the movement will be "her life's most meaningful work."



"I hope so," she said, adding, "I always joke with my mom -- who's my manager -- I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney."

Kim's reform work began in October 2017 after learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since October 1996 after being convicted for helping facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

She dedicated her time to freeing Johnson (67) and even met former President Donald Trump on the matter. Trump (76) commuted her sentence in 2018 and Johnson was released.

Since then, Kim has gone on to advocate for the release of several other convicts and revealed in 2019 that she was studying to become a lawyer. (ANI)

In December 2021, she passed the first-year law students' examination ("baby bar") after first revealing in May 2019 that she was choosing to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. -- the attorney who got O.J. Simpson acquitted in the 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. (ANI)

