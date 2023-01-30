Kim Kardashian and Jenifer Lopez look stunning as they take selfies together at a party

Washington [US], January 30 (ANI): It's party time in Hollywood. What would you call the frame in which singer-actor Jenifer Lopez and Reality TV sensation Kim Kardashian exude their glamour, oomph and style game at the top level?

Taking to Instagram, Jenifer posted a string of pictures in which she shared a number of selfies with Kim. The famous TV-Presenter Oprah Winfrey also joins the glamorous duo for a photo-op. Jenifer captioned the frames, " Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia's 25th anniversary," The divas met at the 25th brand anniversary party of Anastasia Soare.

Kim showered love on Lopez's post. Anastasia commented, " Thank you for your support the last 25 years Jennifer. Love you."



The 'Let's Get Loud' singer looked incredible in a sheer white high-neck dress with gold sequin details. Jenifer chose nude lipstick and accentuated her eyes with dramatic lashes.

Meanwhile, Kim wore a sleeveless brown dress paired with a cross necklace. She sported her black tresses slicked back for the night. The ladies took selfies with the veteran Oprah Winfrey, who wore a brown sequin blazer and white top.

Before attending the party, Jenifer treated her fans with her glamorous avatar in a short video. Jenifer and Kim set the frames on fire with their picture-perfect pout.

On the work front, Jenifer teased the possibility of teaming up with Ben Affleck. During the premiere of her new film 'Shotgun Wedding', she said, "Maybe, maybe! Absolutely... We talk. We love being together and working together so, yeah, you never know."

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian's kids North and Saint will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'. (ANI)