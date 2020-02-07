Kim Kardashian believes her son Psalm is reincarnation of her late father

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 7 (ANI): Kim Kardashian believes that her youngest son, 8-month-old Psalm, is the reincarnation of her late father Robert Kardashian.

The 39-year-old star recalled to E!News that before Psalm's birth in May 2019, while visiting a blind medium in Bali, which was featured on the reality TV show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', she was told she would welcome another son and he was going to be her father's reincarnation.

Kim and rapper Kanye West are also parents to 4-year-old son Saint, daughter North aged 6, and 2-year-old Chicago.

Speaking of the blind medium, Kim also said that no one in her crew was aware that she had a surrogate that was pregnant with a boy and she also noted that it wasn't just the medium who shared that with her. According to Kim, After Psalm's arrival, Kim explained that baby Psalm was out with his nurse at a baby shower when the nurse was approached by a woman who asked her, "Is this your son?"

When the nurse said no, the woman replied, "Well, I just have to tell you, please tell their mom this is a family member of hers reincarnate," Kim told E!

Kim told about Psalm that her whole family all of the time thinks it is her dad and her family is "just so emotional and close to him."

The 'Selfish' author revealed that Psalm and her late father share many of the same characteristics. She told the outlet that Psalm is left-handed just like her dad. She also stated that she believes that all these things happen. "I don't even know if I believe in reincarnation, but I do now. I want to believe it!"

Kim's father died of oesophageal cancer in 2003. (ANI)

