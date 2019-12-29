Kim Kardashian buys Elvis Presley's rings, Michael Jackson's hat for Christmas gifts

Washington D.C. (USA), Dec 29 (ANI): Media personality and model Kim Kardashian has recently been on a shopping spree for buying priceless celebrity memorabilia.

Kardashian recently bought a set of rings of The King - Elvis Presley for her brother Rob Kardashian. The icon shared pictures of the rings on Instagram.



"I'm obsessed with auctions and my brother is the biggest Elvis Presley fan. So I got him two of Elvis' rings for Christmas," she wrote alongside the picture.

According to the magazine, Kardashian bought the jewellery from Julian's auction that had also sold other priceless memorabilia from Presley.



Apart from the golden rings, Kim also revealed that she had also gifted Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' hat to her 6-year-old daughter on Christmas.



"It still has his make up on it," Kardashian wrote along with the picture of the hat on her Instagram.

According to The Blast magazine, the 'Smooth Criminal' hat had cost her $56,250. (ANI)