Kim Kardashian donates USD 1 mln to Armenia fund amid ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): American television personality and model Kim Kardashian West on Saturday (local time) announced that she is donating USD 1 million to Armenia fund.

This comes after the conflict that erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan last month over the Nagorno-Karabakh region leading to long-range weaponry on both sides, reported Variety.

Kim Kardashian West whose late father, Robert Kardashian, is an Armenian took to Instagram to share a short video encouraging her fans to support Armenia.



"I have been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance," Kardashian West said in the video.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together," she added.

She further explained that donations to the Armenia fund will help civilians who have been impacted by the conflict. It will provide food, shelter and other necessary supplies to those displaced due to the conflict.

According to Variety, Kim had visited Armenia twice during the filming of her famous show - 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' - once in 2015 and again in 2019. (ANI)

