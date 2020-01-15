Kim Kardashian enjoys date night with Kanye at the Lakers game

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West went on a date with husband Kanye West at the Staple Centre for the Lakers game.

People magazine reported that the couple were spotted standing as Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson shot a free throw.

Kim and Kanye had front row seats of the game night as Tristan's team Cleveland Cavaliers unsuccessfully took on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

The beauty mogul even shared a few snaps from the night on her Instagram story.





The couple were seen coordinating in black puffy jackets.

However, Kim added a little jazz in her outfit as she wore glittery pointed-toe boots along with wide-leg snakeskin pants. She even shared a sneak peek of her outfit via Instagram story.



Kim seemed to be quite cheerful throughout the game night. Although it is not clear whether the excitement was in support of Tristan or for the Lakers, who bested the Cavs 128 to 99, reported People magazine.

'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star has been quite vocal about Thompson's relationship with her sister, particularly after his cheating scandal in February with Kylie's best friend Jordyn Woods. (ANI)

