Kim Kardashian files new documents to end marriage with Kanye West

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has filed new court documents to end her marriage to Kanye West, expressing West's recent social media posts have "caused emotional distress".

In the documents filed on Wednesday and obtained by People Magazine on Thursday, Kardashian said West's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected."

"Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over," the documents stated. "Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."

Kardashian, 41, argued that further delaying the divorce "will only create further tension and anxiety" and accused West, 44, of attempting to "rewrite the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement." Kardashian believes the rapper "should not be permitted" to do so.

"There are no community property assets or debts. Mr. West does not claim otherwise," the documents stated, adding that his "counsel's bold statement that the parties' prenuptial agreement is irrelevant does not make it so, nor does Mr. West or his counsel explain why this is so."

Attached to the extensive document is a declaration from Kardashian, herself. The SKIMS mogul further expressed her "desire" to have the marriage terminated.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the mother of four said adding, "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."



Kardashian added, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year. The pair initially maintained a civil post-split relationship as they co-parented their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 -- but things eventually turned rocky between the pair.

As Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson flourished before the public eye, the Yeezy designer launched several attacks on social media and in the press. She eventually spoke out against her ex after he accused her of allowing daughter North to have a TikTok account "against (his) will."

West later issued a public apology to Kardashian and Davidson, 28, for harassing them on social media.

West then filed a petition responding to Kardashian's December filing, in which she requested to be legally single. As he argued "an early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence" if one of them "remarries before the case is concluded," he also laid out out several "conditions" he wants to be met.

West has been vocal about wanting to reconcile with Kim, including publicly asking her to "run right back" to him and seemingly sending the star a truckload of roses on Valentine's Day.

In an interview with an outlet in January, West confirmed that he had bought a house across the street from Kim's Hidden Hills home so that he could be close to their kids. (ANI)

