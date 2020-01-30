Kim Kardashian finally gets Adidas x IVY Park box from Beyonce

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 30 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West finally unboxed her Adidas x IVY Park wardrobe collection from singer Beyonce.

Adidas x IVY Park is a clothing line introduced by Beyonce which includes a range of cream, off-white, maroon and orange garments, accessories and footwear.

Kim took to social media to reveal that she did receive the collection from the singer.

"Sorry I'm sooo late! Congrats @beyonce & @adidas on such a hugely successful launch. I love everything and can't wait to wear it all!!," Kim wrote on her Instagram story alongside a series of follow-up posts.

The television star was seen modeling in a few pieces from the athleisure collection.

Beyonce also gave away the collection to some of the famous Hollywood personalities, ahead of its release date.

American television stars that had the opportunity to receive the new collection included actor Reese Witherspoon, rapper Cardi B, singer Janelle Monae, comedian Ellen DeGeneres, model Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, Laverne Cox and Yara Shahidi. (ANI)

