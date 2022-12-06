Kim Kardashian gets restraining order issued against her stalker

Los Angeles [US], December 6 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has filed a restraining order against her most recent stalker.

According to TMZ, a five-year order of protection was granted against the man in question, Andre Persaud, on Monday in Los Angeles.

Page Six reports that Persaud is not allowed to contact Kardashian or get within 100 yards of her.

As part of the order, he is also barred from owning or having a handgun and is required to surrender any that he already possesses.

Kim Kardashian had told the court that Persaud visited her home three times in August, claimed to be armed, and claimed the two talked "telepathically."

She was concerned that he would get physically violent.

While Kardashian's legal team was there for the ruling, she did not appear to be there, as per Page Six.



Kim was seen in Miami for Art Basel, where she unveiled a new hair colour, discarded her go-to Balenciaga amid the brand's ongoing scandal, and partied with a bevvy of A-listers.

Kim, recently, also settled a divorce with Kanye West. According to court documents accessed by Page Six, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will have joint custody of their four children.

As per the divorce settlement, Kanye will give Kim USD 2,00,000 a month in child support.

He is also responsible for half of the children's educational expenses, such as tuition, as well as security costs.

According to the settlement, if Kardashian and West ever disagree about one of their four children, they must go to mediation. If neither party attends mediation, the participating party becomes the decision-maker.

According to Page Six, property assets were divided in alignment with their prenuptial agreement. They both waived spousal support.

Kim Kanye began dating in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter North in 2013. In 2014, they tied the knot.

Kim's split from Kanye marks her third divorce as she was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and parted ways with ex-Kris Humphries in 2011 after 72 days of marriage. (ANI)

