Kim Kardashian had "No Idea" Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon were on 'SNL', says "I Was So Embarrassed"

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Kim Kardashian did research on her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, as he left his day job.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reality television star appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday and was asked by host Jimmy Fallon if she had been anxious before hosting her first episode of Saturday Night Live on October 9, 2021. Since then, she and Davidson, who spent eight seasons as a cast member of 'SNL' before departing last month, have been open about their romance.

"I was nervous for a second because I have to be honest, I had never seen SNL before," she said. "I had gone to one taping of Eddie Murphy [in 2019], and I had gone backstage."



Fallon, a former cast member of SNL, expressed his shock while implying that she should have watched it to see him.

"I knew what it was -- I knew it was so iconic," she continued, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "I gotta be honest: I had no idea you were on." Kardashian continued, "Even a month after, I was at dinner, and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me -- the show had just aired, when I was on -- and he had mentioned he had seen it. And I literally had to text Pete and be like, 'Wait, was Will Ferrell on 'SNL'? And I was so embarrassed."

The star of 'Hulu's The Kardashians' went on to clarify that she has since learned of all of the well-known former cast members of the long-running NBC sketch series. I've been educated, she acknowledged. (ANI)

