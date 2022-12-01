Kim Kardashian-Kanye West settle divorce: Let's take a look back at their relationship

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): And it's all over for fans, as Kimye's journey has come to an end! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a settlement, agreeing on joint legal custody of their four children on November 29. This comes nearly two years after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

According to E! News, a US-based news outlet, Kanye will shell out $200,000 per month in child support to the reality TV star, but neither party will pay spousal support.

Before they started dating, West, 43, and Kardashian, 40, both had their own levels of popularity: West for his hip-hop career, and Kardashian for the sex tape controversy that led to her role in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

The two are among the most well-known people in the world, and the sad news of their divorce flabbergasted fans after their many years of marriage, and four children, as per a report by Fox News.

Keep scrolling to relive Kimye's most memorable moments throughout the years.

December (2010)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shared studio time in Culver City, Calif., for what would be presumably Kim's debut musical project. "He's a musical genius, so I would be honoured to work with Kanye," Kardashian said at the time as quoted in a report by Billboard. "It's all in fun. We're just trying to have a good time."



According to E! News, Kanye swung by the sisters' future DASH store in New York City, as was shown on Kourtney & Kim Take New York. There was chemistry between Kim and Kanye even though they were only friends at the time--October 2010 to be exact.

March (2012)

Kim sat in the front row at Kanye's March 2012 Paris Fashion Week Show even though their relationship wasn't yet official at that point. She even wore many of his pieces, as per a report by E! News.

May (2012)

Finally! More than friends... in May 2012, Kim and Kanye visited the Hakkasan restaurant while on a day date in London.

December (2012)

After telling his audience to "stop the music and make noise for my baby mama" during a concert in Atlantic City, Kanye made the announcement that he and Kim were expecting their first child together.

April (2013)

Following Kim's divorce from her ex-husband Kris Humphries, the couple went shopping in NYC in April 2013.

May (2013)

Kanye and Kim arrived at the 2013 Met Costume Institute Gala wearing Givenchy and showing off her amazing baby bumps.

June (2013)

On June 15, 2013, the couple gave birth to their first child, a baby girl they named North West.

October (2013)

At a lavish proposal at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Kanye asked for Kim's hand in marriage. And the rest is history!

March (2014)

Before their upcoming wedding, Kanye and Kim graced the cover of Vogue, with Kim wearing a bridal gown.



May (2014)

Kanye and Kim exchanged vows on May 24, 2014, in a lavish ceremony that was broadcast live from Paris to Florence. With 2.4 million likes to date, one of Kim's beautiful wedding photos tops the Instagram photo charts for 2014.

March (2015)

Following Kanye's live debut of "Awesome," a love song he wrote for Kim, in 2013, a studio version of the song was released online.

May (2015)

Another baby was onboard! Kim Kardashian revealed during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians tease that she is expecting her second child.

May (2015)

On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Kanye tweeted a shout-out to Kim, to which Kim replied by posting previously unseen wedding pictures to Instagram.

December (2015)



The West family welcomed Saint, a baby boy, into their family in December 2015.

May (2016)

KimYe commemorated their two-year anniversary in May by posting a sentimental photo to Kim's Instagram and even travelling to Italy, where they had their extravagant wedding in 2014. "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life! You make me so happy! I love you so much!!!," Mrs. Kardashian West wrote.

January (2018)

In January 2018, the couple welcomed baby Chicago into the world through a surrogate.

June (2018)

Teyana Taylor's sophomore album, which is a follow-up to her album VII from 2015, was one of many G.O.O.D. Music releases that summer. Taylor's album release party was held in Universal City, California, and KimYe was there.



May (2019)

To have their fourth kid, a boy named Psalm, Kim and Kanye once more opted for surrogacy. In May 2019, they gave birth to the youngest West. Not just this! Together, the couple attended the 2019 Met Gala, which had the theme "Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion." Kardashian wore a now-iconic custom Thierry Mugler corset dress, covered in crystals that resembled water droplets.

February (2020)

At Stormi Jenner's second birthday celebration in February 2020, the six members of the family posed for a rare family shot.



July (2020)

West recently apologised to Kardashian on Twitter during the first rally of his 2020 presidential campaign, where he gave a rambling monologue and revealed he and Kardashian had discussed aborting their oldest daughter North. "To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he wrote on July 25. Days earlier, West had also engaged in a different, presently tweetstorm in which he claimed he had "been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for prison reform" and claimed the reality star had tried to get him committed on "medical grounds."

February (2021)

Following months of rumours, Kardashian filed for divorce from West on February 19 in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Kardashian has requested shared custody of their four children together, ages 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 1-year-old son Psalm. According to a source, the divorce was amicable, as per a report by Billboard.

August (2021)

Kim Kardashian makes an unexpected appearance on August 26 at Kanye West's third Donda listening event at Soldier Field in his Chicago birthplace wearing her wedding dress and a full veil, six months after announcing their divorce. Fans are unsure of how to interpret the act, but Kardashian has shown that she still stands for her estranged husband by accompanying their kids to all three listening sessions before the rapper's 10th studio album is released on August 29.

January (2022)

Ye and Gunna collaborated on the fiery song "Eazy," which includes a lyric in which West let loose his thoughts about Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, who allegedly started dating Kim Kardashian in October 2021. "God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass," Ye spits, referencing his near-fatal car accident in 2002.

Ye stated in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that he took a red-eye flight across the nation in October of last year to pick up a laptop from musician Ray J, who notably appeared in a leaked sex tape with Kim in 2007. Another, previously unknown sex tape was purportedly found on the laptop.



The second tape did not contain any explicit material, according to a statement from a Kardashian representative to E! News. "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip," the rep reportedly told E! "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with the focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."

February (2022)

According to Billboard, Kardashian responded to Kanye's post in a lengthy all-text Instagram Stories. "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she began her message, noting she's the main provider and caregiver for their kids. "I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all."

Ye then clapped back once more, sharing a screenshot of Kardashian's statement, and adding in the caption, "America saw you try to kid nap, my daughter, on her birthday by not providing the address," in reference to another IG Story in which the rapper claimed that he was not invited to daughter Chicago's birthday party. "You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago's party cause you accused me of being on drugs ..."



March (2022)

The reality star was able to cancel her marriage to Kanye West when a judge accepted her request to be recognised as legally single.

The rapper released a music video for his song "Eazy" shortly after a judge ruled that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian was now legally single. Ye kidnaps Pete Davidson, the reality star's then-boyfriend, in the claymation clip, and buries him alive.

September (2022)

During an interview on Good Morning America, Ye publicly apologised to Kim for his harsh remarks about their children and her relationship with Pete Davidson. "This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," he said. "I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day."

October (2022)

Ye appeared on Cuomo and claimed that his divorce from Kim was due to political disagreements while simultaneously embroiled in two significant scandals - his use of "White Lives Matter" shirts in his Paris Fashion Week show and his campaign of antisemitic hate speech.

The couple officially came to a legal end when the pair finally reached a divorce settlement in November 2022, marking the end of Kimye. (ANI)

