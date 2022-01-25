Kim Kardashian mourns death of friend, fashion collaborator Manfred Thierry Mugler

Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): Manfred Thierry Mugler, the legendary French fashion designer who famously came out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's viral 2019 Met Gala look, passed away on Sunday at age 73.

According to People Magazine, Mugler retired in 2002, yet the iconic designer remained a staple in the world of fashion.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum paid tribute to the late French designer on Instagram, posting a gallery of photos of their outfit collaborations, along with a touching caption.

"Manfred Thierry Mugler My heart breaks," Kardashian began the post. "There's no one like you! Your vision, your transformations, your magic! I am so honoured to have known you, spent time with you and be a muse for you."

Kardashian added that she was still looking forward to more moments with the visionary.

She wrote, "There was so much more for you to show the world and that we had planned to do together, but you already gave us so much. I will never forget our time together around the world and learning from the master himself on what couture really meant! You always said beauty will save the world - and you really believed it was a better place because of the beauty all around! Thank you for the beauty. I love you so much. My condolences go to Manfred's family, friends, JB and his incredible team - and everyone who loved him and who's lives he has touched."



Kardashian had a close relationship with Mugler, who famously crafted her iconic dripping wet ensemble for the 2019 Met Gala.

"This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour," Kardashian told Vogue at the time. "This is about eight months in the making ... He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping."



That same year, she also wore a skin-baring vintage Mugler design to the Hollywood Beauty Awards in April and, days later, donned two structured dresses by the French designer for a Mugler exhibition opening in Montreal.

"He always, it's a full vision from, you know, hair to nails to everything," Kardashian told People Magazine of Mugler in 2019. "His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever."

More recently, the fashion icon created a custom "cowbot" costume last year for the SKIMS founder to wear on Halloween. The futuristic aluminium design featured a bra, high-rise briefs, chaps, chunky belt buckle and even a built-in pistol and gun holster.

"HALLOWEEN 2021- CowBot Costume by @manfredthierrymugler #SpaceCowboy," Kardashian captioned the reveal on Instagram.



Mugler's team announced his passing on his Instagram account Sunday, sharing a black square and a statement written in both French and English.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," the caption read.

Mugler's eponymous brand also confirmed the news, writing, "It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day."

Born December 21, 1948, in Strasbourg, France, Mugler began designing in the 1970s. He eventually became known for his dramatic, avant-garde creations. (ANI)

