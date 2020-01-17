Kim Kardashian planned Minnie Mouse-themed party for daughter Chicago

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): American television personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West planned a Minnie Mouse-themed party for her little daughter Chicago as she turned two.

Beauty mogul Kylie posted a few snaps from the celebration on her Instagram story.

One was a sweet picture of Chicago, who posed with Minnie's mouse ears on her head while at the same time painting on her canvas. The toddler also sported Minnie Mouse face paint.



A picture of Chicago's lavish, pink-clad dessert spread was also among the few snaps shared by Aunt Kylie.



The feast for the celebration party included a variety of pink cookies, macaroons and cupcakes as well as a Minnie Mouse Cake. Behind the cake stood a sign on the wall reading 'Chicago' in the iconic font of Disney.



Chicago's birthday party was a dream come true for the toddler as she expressed her desire for a Minnie Mouse cake to her mom earlier this month.

As in a video shared by Kim, the mother was seen asking Chicago --What does she want for her birthday? Or does she want to have a cake or not?

To which the toddler excitedly replied that she wanted a pink cake.

"Minnie Mouse cake!" Chicago later said. On Wednesday, the mother of four even shared two pictures of her little girl on her social media.



"Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can't believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!" read the caption of the post. (ANI)

