Kim Kardashian reveals son Saint had COVID-19

Washington [US], May 21 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West's five-year-old son Saint was diagnosed with COVID-19, the reality TV star revealed in the new 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' clip.

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' show, which is currently in the midst of its 20th and final episode, will in its next episode show the Skims founder discussing her 5-year-old son having COVID-19, as per Page Six.

"Sainty just tested positive for COVID, North is saying she is feeling sick," Kim said.

Although it is unclear when he was diagnosed as the E! reality show is filmed months in advance.

The fashion mogul is further heard saying, "I am trying not to freak anyone out, but I am just really worried."



On a related note, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier.

At that time Kim described her fear of the deadly disease to an outlet saying that "Kanye had its way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help. It was a challenge because it was so unknown."

Kim and Kanye parted their ways in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

The insider also said that Kanye meets his kids whenever he wants, but not at the house.

Kanye and Kim have been living apart for some time now. While Kanye has been at his ranch in Wyoming, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star is staying at their family home near Calabasas, California.

The celebrity couple, who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. (ANI)

