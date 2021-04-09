Kim Kardashian says her family will have more members joining billionaires' club

Washington [US], April 9 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who has recently entered the Forbes list of world's billionaires, shared she won't be her family's last billionaire and there are more who will be joining the triple comma club soon.

TMZ spotted the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star in Los Angeles where she was heading to promote the latest outlet of her SKIMS brand.

While asked to comment on her latest accomplishment, the fashion mogul said, "I am blessed to have finally reached the milestone."

Sounding pretty confident, she added, "I and Kylie Jenner won't be the only billionaires in the fam when the dust settles."

TMZ further asked her to comment on who she thinks will be the next Kardashian-Jenner member up in the club for the billionaires.



To which Kim gave some good hard thought and said the bucks won't stop with Kris or Kendall even and will continue with generations.

The SKIMS founder has officially joined the list of billionaires sharing with Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Miuccia Prada, and Oprah Winfrey.

The magazine reported that the fashion mogul has an earning worth USD 1 billion. Having started out as a stylist and TV personality, the mother of four can credit her eponymous KKW Beauty brand and 2019 launch, SKIMS, along with other profits and investments for getting her to 10 figures, Forbes mentioned.

Forbes considered her cosmetics and shapewear brand along with her properties in Calfornia and Keeping Up With The Kardashians monetary income, and others to calculate her worth.

E! News informed that Forbes has also considered her phone game that she launched in 2014. The game reportedly generated USD 160 million in revenue, USD 45 million of which went to Kardashian.

However, the magazine did not include the game's most recent earnings. Forbes did estimate she has earned at least USD 10 million pretax since 2012 from sources like the TV show, game and other endorsements.

On a related note, Kim's ex-husband and American rapper Kanye West is ranked higher in the magazine than his famous wife on the list with a USD 1.8 billion net worth. (ANI)

