Kim Kardashian says she will be happy being attorney "full time"

Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): Kim Kardashian can let go the limelight off!

The reality star got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time," she answered when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera's eye.

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much," she shared. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloe [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her," reported People.

While not yet an official lawyer, The Kardashians star shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in the movement will be "her life's most meaningful work."



"I hope so," she said. "I always joke with my mom -- who's my manager -- I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney."

In December 2021, she passed the first-year law students' examination ("baby bar") after first revealing in May 2019 that she was choosing to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.

He got O.J. Simpson acquitted in the 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Kardashian fought for the wrongfully convicted inmates. Most recently, she asked for the temporary release of a jailed father whose daughter was killed in the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

She spoke about her experience with the law exam in an emotional Twitter post, sharing that her law school journey "wasn't easy."

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she wrote on Twitter. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me." (ANI)

