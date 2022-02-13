Kim Kardashian shares adorable childhood photo

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Reality TV star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, shared an adorable throwback photo on Sunday.

The mother of four and owner of Skims shapewear posted a childhood picture of hers on her Instagram handle in which she is seen sitting and posing in a white oversized shirt and pant while sporting pink figure skates.



She is seen making a face at the camera and captioned the photo as "I still make this face lol".



Fans flocked to the comments section and commented on the striking resemblance between her and her daughters, North and Chicago.



One fan commented, "Thought it was north at a very quick glance", while another wrote, "Wow you look so much like Chi chi...gorgeous".



Kim has been in the news for dating host Pete Davidson and her tumultuous relationship with rapper Kanye "Ye" West. (ANI)

