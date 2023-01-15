Kim Kardashian shares cryptic message amid Kanye's rumoured wedding

Washington (US), January 15 (ANI): Amid reports of Kanye West's alleged marriage with Bianca Censori, Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a cryptic message, as reported by E! News.

"I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say," Kim wrote on social media. But she deleted the post later, as per the report.

As per E! News, Kim has shared a lot of such messages, which intrigued her followers for the last few days.

One post read, "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you" while another one stated, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."

Kim didn't divulge much details on her cryptic messages, as per E! news.



However, Kim's followers found an uncanny association with these messages getting highlighted just when the news of Kanye's rumoured marriage was doing the rounds.

As per TMZ, a USA-based media company, Kanye married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony.

The news website also revealed that Bianca, who worked as an architectural designer at Kanye's fashion brand Yeezy for several years, hails from Australia.

According to TMZ sources, the duo have not legalised their marriage.

Kim and Kanye finalised their divorce last November. (ANI)

