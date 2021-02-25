Kim Kardashian shares picture of 'sweetest boy' Psalm

Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): American reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Wednesday (local time) posted an adorable picture of her youngest son, Psalm on social media.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is often seen sharing heart-warming pictures of her four children on social media.

She recently hopped on to her official social media handles and shared an image of her youngest child Psalm West on both Instagram and Twitter. Alongside the candid picture, she also penned a sweet note for him which reads, "The sweetest boy! You can't tell here but he has the most infectious smile! I love you baby Psalm."



In the awestruck picture shared by his mother, Psalm is captured giving an innocent expression to the lens. Donning a bear-brown set of tracksuits with white sneakers, the baby boy perfectly proves he is the son of Instagram's one of the most followed fashionistas.



The picture whopped more than one million likes within a few hours of being posted with scores of fans leaving love-struck emoticons in the comments section.

The 40-year-old reality TV star had been hogging the limelight due to her divorce rumours from her husband and American rapper from West.

Ending all the rumours on Friday, Kim filed for divorce from West, after seven years of marriage. Prior to their union, Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She later wed basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011 and filed for divorce 72 days later. Their divorce was finalized in 2013. (ANI)

