Kim Kardashian slays in latex in Paris

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 2 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has been slaying the style game during Paris Fashion Week. The reality TV star made the streets her personal runway as she wore one of the latex looks from Balmain's fall collection to Kanye West's Sunday Service in Paris on Sunday (local time).

According to E!News, the SKIMS founder on Sunday stepped out in not one but three outfits that showed off her enviable curves. Kim donned skintight pieces from Balmain's latest collection, which debuted over the weekend in Paris while sporting fresh-off-the-runway looks for her afternoon outings in the City of Light.



She sashayed along the sidewalk in chocolate, caramel and pinkish-nude latex ensemble. She accessorised each piece with a matching latex blazer, killer heels with stunning hair and makeup.



Kim styled her hair in a chic ponytail that had a long extension and was parted to the side, she accessorised her updo with a, matching caramel latex-like hair tie, earlier in the day.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star appeared to debut this hairstyle while she visited the Eiffel Tower with her eldest daughter, North West. It appeared Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick, also joined in on the fun. (ANI)

