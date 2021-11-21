Kim Kardashian wants to keep her relationship with Pete Davidson 'low-key'

Washington [US], November 21 (ANI): The romance between the new couple Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian seems to be going strong, but as they are still getting to know each other, the couple wants to keep the relationship as private and low-key as possible.

A source close to the star told Page Six that the reality star Kim Kardashian is "constantly giggling" while hanging out with her new beau- comedian Pete Davidson.

"She's acting like a teenager and constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy," the source told the outlet.

But as they are still getting to know each other, the source shared that the couple wants as little pressure as possible. "They're trying to keep it under wraps. They're dating. There's no formal title. They're dating and getting to know each other -- still figuring it out," the source shared.

Kim hosted SNL for the first time last month. For one scene, she and Davidson shared an onscreen kiss while playing Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, the duo sparked romance rumours when they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in Southern California. They were joined by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker, whom Davidson knows through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

The romance rumours reignited in early November when Davidson took the SKIMS mogul out for a private dinner in Staten Island. The next night, both were spotted separately heading into Zero Bond, a private social club in Manhattan.



The two were also spotted holding hands in Palm Springs, California, this week. As per People magazine, they duo had been spending time in Palm Springs to celebrate Davidson's birthday, which was on Tuesday.

An insider told People magazine that Davidson and Kim "had a great time" celebrating together.

"Pete is back in N.Y.C. now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He's very sweet to Kim. She's smitten," the source said.

Another source also recently told People magazine that "even when they're on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch."

"They are getting to know each other better and getting along great," the source said. "Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it."

Kim split from her husband of six years, West, in February. The estranged couple share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Davidson, for his part, most recently dated 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor. They called it quits after nearly six months of dating.

Kim's ex, Grammy winner Kanye 'Ye' West, seems to have also moved on.

Page Six recently revealed this month that he is dating model Vinetria. A source told the outlet earlier this month that the rapper has been "hooking up" with her "for a while now." (ANI)

