Kim Kardashian West shares her unique fabric gift wrap

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 21 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West on her Instagram revealed that they are opting for cloth-wrapping their Christmas presents this year instead of covering them in family's traditional packaging material.

Going by the pictures of the packaging stuff, the colour theme seemed simple beige for this year.



The reality star captioned that picture, "West holiday wrapping this year!" with a picture of a few presents covered in beiges of clothing.



Every year, everyone in the family selects a colour so that they know from whom are the presents said, Kim.

According to People magazine, the beauty mogul is opting for a minimalistic decoration and has already revealed it for her California home for the holiday season.

The 39-year old's house has several monochromatic abstract trees lining their corridor. Kim added that the trees were made of smooth, plump fabric and used for the Christmas Eve 2018 family party.

Although Kim does not have typical red and green designs, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star included a light display on live trees outside her house and spray-painted a white tree in her living room.

Kim and Kanye revealed their family Christmas card with all four children last week. All six members of the family wore grey sweatsuits while posing for the picture, except the 42-year-old singer who is seen wearing a white T-shirt. (ANI)

