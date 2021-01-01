Kim Kardashian's 5-yr-old son gives himself 'New Year's haircut'

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): Giving surprise to his mother, American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old son casually cut his own hair with a pair of craft scissors.

According to E! News, the 5-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, on Thursday (local time) decided to give himself a New Year's haircut and chopped off some of his own hair.

Kim shared some smiling photos of her son with the new hairdo and jokingly said, "still looks cute tho." Another picture showed the pair of red kid's scissors, which he had used to do the deed with.





As per E! News, Saint celebrated his fifth birthday recently in December at the Alpine Estate in Lake Tahoe during a Kardashian family vacation.

The Kardashian clan more recently rang in the holiday season with an at-home Christmas party alongside their closest relatives. Naturally, Kim outdid herself in a green "six pack" couture look that only she could pull off. (ANI)

