Kim Kardashian's Met Gala diet caused her severe 'psoriatic arthritis'

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): American media personality and reality star Kim Kardashian revealed that she suffered from severe "psoriatic arthritis" after following a diet to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe gown during the 2022 Met Gala event.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admitted that she had to make an appointment with "a rheumatologist" for her "psoriasis", adding that she was on "steroids", reported People magazine.

"Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn't really move my hands. I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down," said Kim.

Talking about her Met Gala prep-up, the Kardashian disclosed that she was on a strict diet without any carbs and sugar for three weeks so that the Marilyn Monroe dress fitted her perfectly, reported People magazine.



"I tried it on and it didn't fit me. I said, 'Give me three weeks.' I had to lose 16 pounds today. It was such a challenge. It was like a movie role. I was determined to fit into it. I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks," said Kim to a fashion magazine.

However, upon receiving quite a backlash after undergoing such a strict regimen, the Kardashian clarified that she was not "starving" herself and had a "nutritionist", reported People magazine. She even admitted to drinking "more water" as well.

"If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that's not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don't see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles -- they are considered geniuses for their craft," said Kim.

For the unversed, the iconic, shimmery golden gown was worn by legendary actor, and singer Monroe in the year 1962, when she sang 'Happy Birthday' to the then US President John F. Kennedy.

Apart from donning the famous Marilyn gown, Kim also debuted a new blonde hairstyle as she stepped onto the red carpet with her boyfriend, comedian-actor Pete Davidson at the Met Gala event on May 2, this year. (ANI)

