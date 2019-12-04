Kim tossed all of her plastic bottles after Kourtney was criticised for using one

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 4 (ANI): Kim Kardashian revealed that she got rid of all her plastic water bottles about 24 hours after her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was criticised for using one.

Kim's water-related declaration comes a day after Kourtney, 40, was slammed for sipping from a plastic water bottle during an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' that first aired on Sunday, December 1. To make matters worse, the Poosh founder was caught using the environmentally hazardous bottle a few scenes after dragging Kim for doing the same thing.

A fan noticed the hypocrisy and later trolled Kourtney on Twitter.

"Love love love that @kourtneykardash gave @KimKardashian shit for drinking bottled water and in the VERY SAME episode, she is seen drinking bottled water," read the comment.

The California native doesn't always engage with her critics but here she addressed the controversy in a humbling response that called attention to her own faults.

"I was in Kim's office and that's all that was there and no, I'm not perfect," she explained. "But I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true. #KUWTK," said Kourtney.

In February, the mother of three banned plastic water bottles from her home. "No more plastic water bottles allowed in my house," the eldest of Kardashian-Jenner sibling declared at the time, while sharing a photo of an environmentally friendly alternative, reported US Weekly. (ANI)

