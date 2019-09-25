Kirby Howell-Baptiste joins Emma Stone starrer 'Cruella'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 25 (ANI): British actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste has become latest entry joining the cast of Emma Stone starrer 'Cruella'.

Baptiste is known for her roles in 'The Good Place', 'Barry' and 'Killing Eve', confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The upcoming feature will see Stone playing the titular villain, who is obsessed with capturing the Dalmatians.

The villain was first seen in the 1961 animated classic '101 Dalmatians,' played by Hollywood actor Glenn Close, who was recently seen in 'The Wife'.

Along with Stone, Emma Thompson and Joel Fry are also set to star in the Disney film.

The live-action movie will be helmed by Craig Gillespie and has been penned by Tony McNamara.

Andrew Gunn is producing the movie with Marc Platt and Kristin Burr. (ANI)

